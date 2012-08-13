Childrenswear in South Africa - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- There was a growing focus on fashion trends in childrenswear towards the end of the review period, with many adult fashion trends translating seamlessly into childrenswear. The 80s trend was particularly strong, including colour blocking, while skinny jeans and leggings also proved highly popular. These styles are bright, cheerful and in keeping with older fashion trends, thus proving popular among children and parents alike.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
