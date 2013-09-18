Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Given the fast rate at which children outgrow their clothing, parents with multiple children practice the handing down of clothes from an older child to the younger one. The close family ties of Filipinos also include the probability of passing on clothes from an older cousin to another. Consequently, volume growth for childrenswear remained pegged at 2% in 2012 despite the increase in population. Value growth, meanwhile, marginally decreased in 2012 at 7%. This indicates that parents value...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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