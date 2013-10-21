"Childrenswear in Turkey" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- In 2012, the childrenswear category witnessed another year of positive value and volume growth. With the end of the global recession in mid-2010, Turkish consumers were freed from anxiety of losing their jobs and income and the immediate effect of the recession's end was a boost in consumer optimism. Consumers felt more confident, not only in buying a larger number of products, but also in spending more for individual items. In 2012, despite only 3% growth in volume sales, reaching 192.5...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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