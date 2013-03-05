Fast Market Research recommends "Chile Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Chile Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Chile Hospital Supplies Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment, Operating Room Equipment and Patient Examination Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Hospital Supplies Devices market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment, Operating Room Equipment and Patient Examination Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Chile Hospital Supplies Devices market.
- Key players covered include 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Steris Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Chile Hospital Supplies Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Steris Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medical Depot, Inc., Tuttnauer USA Co. Ltd., Antonio Matachana,S.A., Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Covidien plc, Baxter International Inc., Ansell Limited, Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical, Inc., Skytron, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., BERCHTOLD Holding GmbH, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation
