New Wireless research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Summary
"Chile Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology " report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Chile and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Chile population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Chile mobile penetration rates covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile demand users
- Mobile subscriptions by package type - Insights into Prepaid/Post-paid subscriptions and mobile churn
- Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS, HSPA, LTE
- Total mobile revenues in Chile.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Chile operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Chile population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Chile mobile penetration rates covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile demand users
- Mobile subscriptions by package type - Insights into Prepaid/Post-paid subscriptions and mobile churn
- Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS, HSPA, LTE
- Total mobile revenues in Chile.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Italy Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- France Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- Germany Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- Malaysia Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- Indonesia Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- Spain Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- India Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- UK Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- Japan Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology
- China Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology