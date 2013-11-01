"Chile Oil & Gas Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Chile Oil & Gas Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Despite the slowdown in economic growth, Chile has accelerated the pace it is improving public healthcare standards at. However, poor quality medicines still proliferate in Chile's pharmaceutical market due to the lack of vigilance in bioequivalence regulations. Local pharmaceutical companies' low capacity has opened doors for foreign drugmakers to enter the Chilean drug market.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: CLP1,605bn (US$3.3bn) in 2012 to CLP1,722bn (US$3.5bn) in 2013; +7.3% in local currency terms and +5.0% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: CLP9,825bn (US$20.2bn) in 2012 to CLP10,498bn (US$21.1bn) in 2013; +6.8% in local currency terms and +4.5% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Rating: Chile scores 55.5 in BMI's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Rating (RRR), making it the seventh-most attractive pharmaceutical market in America. We have re-weighted the RRR components to improve the tool, and adjusted scores for all markets in our Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare reports.
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Key Trends And Developments
- In August 2013, Chile's House of Pharmaceutical Innovation (CIF) criticised the practice of providing drug certifications by approved centres of pharmaceutical laboratories for medicines produced by the same laboratories in Chile. This observation was made in the report titled 'Bioequivalence: Seven Laboratories in Chile Certify Their Own Medicine'.
- In July 2013, the Chilean Government expanded its public health coverage programme, or the Acceso Universal con Garantias Explicitas (Universal Access with Explicit Guarantees (AUGE)) plan. Besides the addition of 11 more diseases under the health insurance plan, the diagnosis and treatment for 56 of the 69 already covered diseases has also been upgraded
- In July 2013, Chilean firm CFR Pharmaceuticals submitted a non-binding offer to South Africa-based Adcock Ingram. This could lead to CFR making a cash and shares offer to acquire 100% of Adcock's issued ordinary share capital for a price consideration of ZAR 73.51 for every Adcock Ingram share, as well as making comparable offers to Adcock's Black Economic Empowerment partners, as holders of Adcock's A and B shares, and participants in its employee and incentive schemes.
BMI Economic View: Real GDP growth in Chile in Q113 was the slowest since the third quarter of 2011, due primarily to a drop in fixed investment as the country's mining sector is squeezed by lower commodities prices. As such, we maintain our view that weaker exports and gross fixed capital formation growth in Chile over the next few years will contribute to real GDP growth slowing to 4.3% this year and 4.6% in 2014, from 5.6% in 2012.
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