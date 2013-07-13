Recently published research from GlobalData, "Chile Power Market Outlook and Attractiveness for Concentrated Solar Power", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Chile's economic development is dependent upon the power supply in the country. The copper-mining industry, which is third largest in the world, is a major contributor to Chile's economic success. Chile's power sector registered moderate growth from 10,800.2 MW in 2001 to 17,610.6 MW in 2012 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.16%. Thermal power is the largest power source in the country in terms of capacity, accounting for around 65.98% of Chile's total power generation in 2012, followed by hydropower with 30.66%. Wind and solar Photovoltaic (PV) are now being considered contributors to the overall portfolio and currently account for around 1.2% of Chile's total installed capacity. In 2012, per-capita electricity consumption amounted to 3,301 kWh in Chile, where the population is around 17.4 million.

Scope
- The report provides detailing on Chilean power market and prospect of concentrated solar power technology.
- This report also covers Chile's grid connection availability and capability, all concentrated solar power projects with full detail, power generation breakup by technology for 2012.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant with -
- Chile power market outlook from 2001-2025
- Chile Power generation breakup by Technology for 2012
- Ongoing concentrated solar power projects in Chile
- Availability and capability of grid connection in Chile
