Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chile Real Estate Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Chile has long been one of the jewels in the South American crown in terms of a dynamic

economy, abundance of resources and consistent growth. These strong fundamentals and a resilient leasing

market make Chile a strong and dependable performer in the commercial real estate sector. Lead

indicators suggest that construction and pipeline growth is expected to continue at a strong rate.. However,

given the growth rates in 2012, base effects will likely result in a lower growth figure over 2013, as we

anticipate that the rental market will remain flat across all sub-sectors.

With a focus on the principal cities of Santiago and Valdivia, the report covers the office, retail, industrial

and construction segments, examining how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market,

while minimising investment risk and exploring the dynamic supply and demand landscape. In spite of new

supply, absorption rates are generally holding up across the board, with record amounts of office space set

to come online over 2013-14. In fact, an anticipated broader slowdown in pipeline activity in the medium

term spells good news for the leasing market - particularly in the office and retail sub sectors - as new

supply decreases and demand remains relatively buoyant, the competition for prime space in prime

locations may well boost rental rates in the medium term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139674/chile-real-estate-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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