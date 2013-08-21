Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chile Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Chile Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term

concerns about the impact on Chile's economic outlook of high labour costs, a moderation in external

demand and a fiscally conservative government.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Chilean retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of slowing Chinese growth and the prospect of a serious economic shock

in the eurozone or slowdown in US economic activity on the Chilean consumer and on the ability of

producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139675/chile-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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