Chile Shipping Report Q4 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Chile Shipping Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- We continue to expect that 2013 will see a shift in the Chilean economy, and we forecast real GDP growth to fall from 5.6% in 2012 to just 4.3% this year and average 4.2% from 2014-2017, below consensus estimates. This slowdown in growth is attributable to decelerating economic activity in China, which over the next several years will result in weakening real demand for Chilean copper exports and reduced investment into the country's mining sector. This slowdown in demand will have a negative effect on Chile's port and shipping volumes.
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Our Asia Country Risk team believes that the likelihood of a rapid and sustained economic downturn in China is rising, posing downside risks to our growth forecast for Chile. Indeed, if Chinese demand for copper, and thus subsequently copper prices, trend lower than we currently forecast, we could see real GDP growth in Chile head well below 4.0%.
This should have a negative knock-on effect on volumes at the country's ports. Further downside risk is presented by a series of strikes that took place in the Chilean ports sector in 2012 and in Q113. Additional strike action could hit port throughput.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Port of Valparaiso tonnage throughput forecast to grow 11.2%.
- 2013 Port of San Antonio tonnage throughput forecast to grow 3.8%.
- 2013 Port of Valparaiso twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) throughput forecast to grow 11.2%.
- 2013 Port of San Antonio TEU throughput forecast to grow 5.2%.
Key Industry Trends
Valparaiso Port To Double In Size: Valparaiso will double in size by 2017, following an investment from the Spanish company OHL Concesiones of almost US$350mn for the construction of a second terminal. OHL Concesiones won a 30-year concession to build and run the terminal.
Ports Disrupted Due To Strikes: In June 2013 a national strike occurred across the country, affecting operations at ports like Valparaiso, Antofagasta and San Antonio. Workers in major cities protested in solidarity with the student movement, Wednesday, by barricading ports and copper mines.
CSAV In The Black In Q213: CSAV reported net income of US$34.3mn during the second quarter of 2013, a figure that compares well with losses of US$140.2m recorded during the same period of 2012. The profit for the second quarter of 2013 includes an extraordinary gain of US$74mn, mainly explained by the pre-payment of the debt the company had with American Family Life Assurance Company (AFLAC).
Risks To Outlook
The main downside risk to our outlook for the Chilean port sector is the possibility of a hard landing in the Chinese economy. This would result in a steep fall-off in Chinese demand for Chilean dry bulk exports such as copper, significantly hitting port throughput.
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