Chile Telecommunications Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- BMI View: The Chilean mobile market continued to gain subscribers, although the latest data from operators and regulator Subtel show a smaller number of net additions in Q212 compared to previous quarters. While sufficient to affect our five-year forecasts, we are confident that subscriber numbers will rise towards the end of 2012, with a combination of seasonal sales and the launch of Apple's iPhone 5 key growth drivers. Chile's mobile market is a dynamic one and the introduction of MNP at the beginning of 2012 has confirmed this trend: over 500,000 subscribers had changed operators by mid-2012. In broadband, Chile is a regional leader in terms of connection speeds and connectivity. According to Subtel, in August 2012, 92% of Chilean students had access to internet, just below the OECD country average of 93%. Broadband, and in particular, mobile broadband, will continue to drive growth.
Key Data
- Since the introduction of MNP in January 2012, 519,000 subscribers had changed their operator by September 10, 2012. Subtel estimates this figure will reach 1mn by the end of 2012, and attributes the change to aggressive marketing strategies and MVNOs.
- Mobile broadband connections in Chile grew by around 105% to 2.96mn in 2011, compared with 2.01mn of fixed broadband connections. By the end of Q212, connections had grown to 3.85mn and 2.12mn respectively.
- Despite net additions of just 82,000 in Q212 (latest data available), ARPUs remained buoyant. Entel led with CLP8,700, followed by Movistar with EUR11.8 and Claro with CLP6,139.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Chile remained in second place in our Q113 Risk/Reward Ratings, despite a downward revision of its Country Risks score. Net additions declined considerably in Q212 (latest data available from operators and Subtel), but we are optimistic that numbers will rise towards the end of the year. Chile offers investors a stable operating environment and is one of the most advanced telecoms markets in Latin America, although its GDP growth forecasts are muted.
Key Trends & Developments
Claro, Movistar and Entel were awarded 4G tenders in July 2012, picking up spectrum in the 2.6Ghz band, with offers exceeding CLP6bn (US$12mn). The operators are keen to minimise costs and are evaluating a joint venture for the launch of 4G in Chile.
