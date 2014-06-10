New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Telecommunications Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- BMI View: Chile is one of the most developed telecoms markets in Latin America , making it a high value market for operators, but market maturity does bring its own challenges. A high penetration rate in the mobile market means subscription growth opportunities are diminished, requiring operators to target subscription migration, wireless data services and value-added service . Operator strategies are as a result focused on high capacity service development. Claro launched the first 4G LTE service in June 2013 , while Movistar launched in November 2013 and Entel follow ed in March 2014. Operators are generating return on investment, as Chile's mobile internet market grew four times faster than the average of its OECD peers, according to a report from the international organisation. Chile's impressive performance support s our already positive view of the country's developments and particularly its leadership among Latin American telecoms markets.
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Key Data
- The mobile market recorded the first ever quarterly subscription loss in Q313, which was due to the discounting of inactive subscriptions by Claro , and this was followed by a return to growth in Q413, of 359,000 subscribers. However, growth was already slowing as a result of market saturation in H113.
- Broadband subscriptions are increasing rapidly in Chile, with mobile broadband growth the strongest segment of the market.
- Pay-TV growth is also robust, boosted by converged service provision, with total subscriptions up 18.3% year-on-year to 2.556mn at the end of 2013.
Key Trends & Developments
Chile's 4G market is developing rapidly with the three leading operators all launch ing commercial services by March 2013. Claro commercially deployed Chile's first LTE network in the Santiago metropolitan area in June 2013. Movistar followed with the launch of services in November 2013, followed by Entel in March 2014. Although all three offer LTE services, it is Claro that has taken...
The Chile Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Chile's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Chile Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Chile.
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