Chile Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 - New Study Released

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The launch of 4G services by Claro in June 2013 was the biggest development in the quarter as it marks the first deployment of the technology in Chile. The company has signed up 1,000 subscribers in the first month and expects 20,000 by the end of 2013. The prospect of LTE/4G technology should help drive the market further, encouraging subscribers to upgrade handsets and opt for more expensive data packages - with Claro offering 4G subscriptions for US$100 a month. This is particularly important for operators as the data for Q113 suggest the market is beginning to slow down, reporting the lowest y-o-y growth of all-time, having reached 152%. Chile's mobile internet market grew four times faster than its OECD peers, according to a new report from the international organisation. The OECD includes mobile handset broadband usage and dedicated mobile broadband, which differs slightly from BMI's mobile data classifications. Nevertheless, Chile's impressive performance support BMI's already positive view of the country's developments and particularly its leadership among Latin American telecoms markets.
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Key Data
- Subtel revealed 1.099mn wireless and 116,686 fixed-line subscribers ported their numbers to other operators since the introduction of number portability. Due to MNP, which was introduced in January, 2012, 616,686 prepaid subscribers and 480,571 postpaid customers had shifted their numbers to other carriers by June. Telefonica's subsidiary Movistar has lost the most subscribers with net losses of 167,398 subscribers due to MNP, while Claro has seen the largest gain with 160,969 net new subscribers. By the end of Q412, mobile broadband connections had grown to 4.92mn and fixed broadband to 2.19mn subscribers.
- Net additions have shown signs of slowing down in Q113, the market gaining 417,000 in the quarter. This is due to maturation of the Chile market, at 152% penetration in Q113.
- Pay-TV growth has been sluggish - subscriber numbers climbed by just 3.9% y-o-y in December 2012 to stand at 2.16mn. One of factors behind this trend is the popularity of IPTV.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Chile moved up into first place in our Q413 Risk/Reward Ratings. Chile offers investors a stable operating environment and is one of the most advanced telecoms markets in Latin America with a strong demand for new technologies.
Key Trends & Developments
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