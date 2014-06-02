Chill Seekers Seeks Crowdfunding via Kickstarter to Visit the World of Ghosts in Gold Country Through a Documentary Film

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Chill Seekers group is based in Modesto, California. California has most of the paranormal hot-spots which drives a chill through the spine. Chill Seekers have started their journey to bring the realm of ghosts into reality in a groundbreaking film project.



Chill Seekers Paranormal Investigation & Research paves the way for the audience to be part of a feature-length documentary film. They have investigated several locations across California including the most haunted hotels, cemeteries, ships, and businesses; everywhere you would expect to find paranormal activity.



They have tilted their focus in the foothills of California due to the rich history of the gold rush of the 19th century.



The right amount of research is what helps to make any project successful and the Chill Seekers team took it upon themselves to do everything it takes to make this first-ever documentary a reality. They will be digging deeper into the history, violence, and death that make the Gold Country region of California area so active with spirit energy.



The Core Strengths of the Chill Seekers team include:

- A very diverse collection of skill sets.

- Extensive experience with the paranormal.

- An arsenal of technical equipment to help them monitor and document spirits.

- Accurate investigative skills with a keen eye on thorough documentation.



This project will only be funded if at least $7,000 is pledged by Fri, Jun 27 2014 1:21 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1nHNq4v