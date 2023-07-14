Chilled Beam System Market Revenue Trends and Growth Drivers

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2023 -- The global Chilled Beam System Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be USD 203 million in 2020 and is poised to reach USD 298 million by 2025 , growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.



The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. Increasing need for energy savings coupled with various benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, floor to floor savings, and improved air quality over tradiational HVAC systems are expected drive the chilled beam system industry during the forecast period.



Multi-Service Chilled Beam (MSCB) offers an alternative to suspended ceilings for ventilation, cooling, and heating, thereby fulfilling most needs for indoor climate. These chilled beams provide very economic cooling, acoustic baffling, as well as modern lighting and are incorporated with a variety of other services such as sprinkler systems, public address systems, smoke detectors, Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors, Building Management System (BMS), voice and data cables, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and energy control. The market for multi-service chilled beam is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be driven by the use of such products in commercial offices, hotels, and other applications.



The market for the chilled beam systems used in hotels is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hotels aim to provide the utmost comfort to every individual as their cash flows largely depends on repeat business. Chilled beams are the most suitable systems for hotels as they can be easily setup, improve indoor air quality, low noise level, and thermal comfort at every guest room. Chilled beam systems offer energy efficient thermal comfort to occupants. These solutions provide the desired comfort to guests and react to changes in occupancy by quickly changing the room temperature. They also provide comfort features such as guest room air heating and cooling control, adjustment of individual room temperature set-point, reduced airflow, heating and cooling when not required, occupancy control with network connection, and room keycard reader.



The increasing commercial floor space (both existing and new additions) along with the need for energy efficient equipment is expected to fuel the market for chilled beam systems in North America. The market for chilled beam system in North America is in the growth stage and many companies in this region are increasingly adopting chilled beam technology which is replacing traditional systems such as fan coil units and variable air volume systems. The various attributes of chilled beam systems make them suitable for application in healthcare facilities, hotels, research laboratories, airports, retail, residential, and data centers.