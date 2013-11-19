"Chilled & Deli Food in the United States" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Chilled & Deli Food in the United States"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Chilled & Deli Food in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States chilled & deli food market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The chilled & deli food market consists of the retail sales of chilled fish/seafood, chilled meat products, chilled ready meals, chilled pizza, chilled fresh pasta, deli food (chilled pate, and cooked, cured, and fermented meats) and sandwiches/salads. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The US chilled & deli food market had total revenues of $169,825.8m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 22,816.4 million kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 1.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $182,468.4m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the chilled & deli food market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the chilled & deli food market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key chilled & deli food market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States chilled & deli food market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United States chilled & deli food market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United States chilled & deli food market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States chilled & deli food market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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