Major Players in This Report Include,

Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Ball Corporation (United States), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Mondi (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (United States), Reynolds Group (New Zealand), Sealed Air Corporation (United States), WestRock Company (United States), Berry Global, Inc. (United States) and Crown Holdings (United States)



The chilled food packaging is packaging required to store the chilled food. The chilled food is stored under the refrigeration temperature means below 8 degree Celsius. This type of packaging protects the food product from outside factors such as temperature changes, moisture and vapor, sometimes in very extreme conditions to keep food fresh. Chilled food packaging helps to maintain the quality and shelf life of the product. The main food products that required chilled packaging are chilled ready to eat products, seafood, bakery items and fresh meat. The increased disposable income of the middle-income population from developing countries increasing the demand for chilled food packaging.



Market Drivers

- Increased Consumption of Frozen Food Products

- Increased Awareness about Foodborne Illness and Food Spoilage

- Increased Shelf Life of the Product Creates Demand for Chilled Packaging



Market Trend

- Demand for Innovative and Attractive Packaging



Restraints

- Dependency on Third-Party Distributors to Reach To Customers

- Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices Required for the Packaging



Opportunities

- Rising Demand from the Developed and Developing Countries

- Expansion of Chilled Food Products Market

- Growing Packaging Industry Worldwide



Challenges

- Maintain Quality of Food with Perfect Temperature Control

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations about Food Safety



The Chilled Food Packaging market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Chilled Food Packaging Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Chilled Food Packaging Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Chilled Food Packaging Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Chilled Food Packaging Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Chilled Food Packaging Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Rigid Packaging {Boxes, Cans, Trays, Cup and Cartons}, Flexible Packaging {Films and Warps, Bags and Sacks}), Application (Ready Meals, Meat and Poultry, Sea Food, Vegetables and Fruits, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Food, Others), Raw Material (Plastics, Paper and Paperboards, Glass, Metal))

5.1 Global Chilled Food Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Chilled Food Packaging Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Chilled Food Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Chilled Food Packaging Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Chilled Food Packaging Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



