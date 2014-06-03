New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chilled Processed Food in Belgium"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Chilled processed food should not have borne the brunt of the horsemeat scandal as it mainly affected meat-based products in canned/preserved and frozen processed food. However, it should be noted that overall sales of chilled processed food also slowed down in early 2013. Some marketers observed a progressive stagnation of chilled processed meat, the most valuable category. Others pointed to a sudden drop in current value sales of chilled ready meals in 2013. Even so, chilled ready meals sold in Belgium have nothing in common with what is happening to frozen ready meals with the horse meat scandal. The degree of quality and monitoring of these products is much higher. Nevertheless, due to a lack communication on the part of the key players, Belgian consumers failed to distinguish between frozen and chilled ready meals after the horse meat scandal.
Competitive Landscape
With a 64% shareof category value sales, private label dominates chilled processed food in 2013. Nestle Belgilux maintains its position as the leading manufacturer of A brands in chilled processed food in 2013, due to the strength of its Herta brand in chilled processed meat as well as the leading position of its Buitoni Fresco brand in chilled/fresh pasta. In charcuterie (cured meat) Hertais forging ahead through numerous product launches such as a Herta Ham Bone, Old-Style Ham,Ham with Rind Grease (jambon a l'os, jambon a l'ancienne, and jambon avec couennedegraissein French).
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Industry Prospects
At the beginning of 2013, the scope for development in chilled processed food was suddenly much less promising than it was up until the end of 2012. Firstly, the success story of chilled ready meals was interrupted by the horsemeat scandal, the comeback of the recession and the possible drop of Pasta Box and similar microwaveable boxes of pasta-based ready meals. While in France, this segment, which was driving chilled ready meals until the middle of 2012, suddenly collapsed at the end of the year, there are also worrying signs of saturation in Belgium in 2013. Another threat to chilled processed food is the slowdown of quality labels, notably in chilled processed meat.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Chilled Processed Food industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Chilled Processed Food industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Chilled Processed Food in Belgium market research report includes:
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