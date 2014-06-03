New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chilled Processed Food in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Chilled processed food saw a good performance overall in Italy in 2013, despite the economic downturn; expected to register 4% current value growth. Apart from benefitting from its convenience, chilled processed food profited from the shift towards healthier food, as chilled processed food is considered healthier than canned/preserved food or frozen processed food.
Competitive Landscape
Chilled processed food remains highly fragmented in Italy, as companies commonly focus on specific categories. Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma is expected to rank second after the most popular private label producer in Italy, Coop Italia. The second private label in Italy, Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti (CONAD) is expected to rank third, followed by Agricola Italiana Alimentari (AIA). Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma is expected to continue to lead chilled processed meat, aided by the wide variety of products it offers.
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Industry Prospects
Chilled processed food is expected to continue to see a positive performance over the forecast period, with the exception of chilled pizza and chilled/fresh pasta, which are expected to see a constant value decline over the forecast period. Chilled pizza is still losing in the competition with frozen pizza, as retailers are not ready to give priority to these products and chilled/fresh pasta is losing to home-made pasta as well as alternative foods. Gradual economic recovery will contribute to growth in the overall category from 2013. The annual average volume growth is expected to be just slightly lower than it was before the economic crisis, and both constant value and volume CAGRs of 2% are projected for the forecast period. Manufacturers will continue to focus on health and innovation, as well as aiming to attract consumers concerned about convenience of usage and price.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Chilled Processed Food industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Chilled Processed Food industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Chilled Processed Food in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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