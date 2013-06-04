Chilled Processed Food in New Zealand - New Market Report

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- 2012 continued to see dynamic and innovative products in chilled processed food which added value to a highly premium category. Mainly driven by smaller, niche, domestic companies, chilled processed food continued to portray a healthier image offering many organic, gluten-free, vegetarian and free-farmed animal products. Innovative concepts such as specific children's meals in chilled ready meals and gourmet varieties of chilled soups continued to make the category extremely buoyant.
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meat, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
