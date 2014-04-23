Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chilled Processed Food in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- During the review period, retailers' private label continued to enjoy a notable presence in South Africa's chilled processed food category. Many of these private label products are growing increasingly popular among price-conscious consumers. The growth of private label within chilled processed food can also be attributed to the continued expansion of supermarkets from major urban cities into townships and smaller cities. These supermarkets continue to increase chilled storage capacity and...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meat, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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