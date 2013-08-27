"Chilled Processed Food Packaging in China" Published

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Although, like canned processed food, the chilled processed food market was influenced by the lean pork incidents in the latter part of the review period, the market recovered quickly, thanks to manufacturers' efforts to restore consumer confidence in the quality of meat products. In addition, the rapid modern pace of life, especially demand from office workers during weekdays, has contributed to the growth of chilled ready meals, which are more convenient and often healthier than dining in...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kit, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meats, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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