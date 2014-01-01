Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chilled Processed Food Packaging in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Up to 2012, packaging of chilled processed food remained largely limited, corresponding to the limited product portfolio available in the country. Among the different chilled processed foods, the Philippine market is saturated with chilled processed meat, while other types of chilled food remain virtually unknown. As such, chilled processed food packaging grew by 4% in 2012 to reach 229 million packaging units.
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kit, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meats, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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