Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Turkey - New Market Report Now Available

New Manufacturing market report from Euromonitor International: "Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- After the financial crisis in 2009, the increased price of red meat had a significant impact on unit prices. The chilled processed food brand owners started to mix red meat with turkey or chicken in order reduce costs, which changed the product taste in a negative way. In 2010, chilled processed meat producers had to increase their prices by 20% and therefore the category did not grow at 7% as it had done in previous years. On the other hand, as consumers are not confident enough to return to...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Turkey report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kit, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meats, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
