Chimcare LLC Now Carries High-Quality Chimney Caps in Portland for Effective Chimney Upkeep Services

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Living up to its promise of excellent quality chimney work with every project, Chimcare LLC now carries high-quality Chimney Caps in Portland that enable top-notch and effective chimney upkeep services. Manufactured with first-rate stainless steel and copper, these chimney caps or chimney tops are important because they prevent birds, squirrels and rodents from entering the chimneys or building their nests in it. It also blocks water entry that can cause big damages, further necessitating expensive chimney repair.



In addition to the regular square, rectangle and round shaped caps, Chimcare LLC can also custom design chimney tops as per the exact size required by the customer. For those who have to struggle with down drafts or live in windy conditions, the company also provides Wind Directional Chimney Caps.



Chimcare, LLC guarantees impeccable services every time and has, therefore, emerged as a leading provider of Chimney Sweep Service in Portland, Oregon. As one of the representatives of the company mentions, “We specialize in cleaning your Chimney! We are a family-owned Chimney Service Business servicing the greater metro Portland area. We are one of the few companies that service the rural areas of Oregon. We DO NOT CHARGE any travel fees!! So don’t hesitate to call the best!”



Their workforce is professional and undergoes strict training before starting field work. They are also experts in working according to the exact needs of their clients, and provide repair and maintenance services for chimneys of all sizes and dimensions.



About Chimcare LLC

Chimcare LLC is a full-service chimney and air-duct cleaning company established in 1989 by Richard Peralta in the city of Canby, Oregon. Chimcare LLC strives to be the leader in the chimney and air-duct cleaning industry. They are committed to providing customers with the highest quality service at affordable pricing and are known throughout the Northwest for their professionalism and dedication to customer satisfaction.



Please visit: http://www.chimcarellc.com for more information.



Contact: -

Chimcare, LLC

1980 Willamette Falls Drive #313

West Linn, OR 97068