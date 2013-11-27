Chimcare LLC Now Offering Expert Services for Chimney Repair in Portland, Oregon

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Incepted with the aim to deliver perfection in all its endeavors, Chimcare LLC is now providing expert services for Chimney Repair in Portland, Oregon. This company is known for its first rate chimney and masonry repair services that ensure complete protection for chimney against gradual deterioration caused by fire, water and other natural causes. In its range of chimney repairs services, it performs Full Chimney Rebuilds, Tuckpointing, Moss removal, Tear Downs along with installation of Water Repellant and New Flu Tiles.



The company is known for its high quality and strong Chimney Caps in Portland that are installed over chimney to prevent rain water penetration or entry of birds and other animals. As one of the representative’s states, “Chimcare, LLC provides the best Chimney Caps and Tops Portland has to offer! We sell and install Stainless Steel Caps, Copper and Wind Directional Chimney Caps. We also can custom build chimney caps to fit any occasion! Call today for the best quality and affordable chimney tops for Portland Oregon.” Assisted by a team of highly trained and experienced professionals, Chimcare LLC installs these caps accurately and charges very affordable prices for its services.



Aside from this, Chimcare LLC is an experienced family owned Chimney service provider that is popular for its expertise in Chimney Sweep Service in Portland, Oregon. The regular cleaning of chimneys helps preventing fires and any case of hazardous air poisoning. Chimcare LLC is among the very few companies that also provides its services in the rural parts of Oregon. Their range of proficiency also consists of Masonry Repair, Air Duct Cleaning, Fireplace Repair and Dryer Vent Cleaning.



About Chimcare LLC

Chimcare LLC is a full service chimney and air-duct cleaning company established in 1989 by Richard Peralta in the city of Canby, Oregon. Chimcare LLC strives to be the leader in the chimney and air-duct cleaning industry. They are committed to provide customers with the highest quality service at affordable pricing and are known throughout the Northwest for their professionalism and dedication to customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit: http://www.chimcarellc.com



Contact:

Chimcare, LLC

1980 Willamette Falls Drive #313

West Linn, OR 97068