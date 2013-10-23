Chimcare LLC Now Offers Chimney Cleaning in Portland Oregon's Rural Areas at Affordable Prices

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Servicing and delivering excellence since 1989, Chimcare LLC offers chimney cleaning and sweep services in Portland Oregon’s rural areas at affordable prices. They are one of the few companies that serve the rural areas of Oregon and mark their excellence in chimney cleaning services. The company also specializes in cleaning fireplaces, free standing wood stoves, pellet stoves, oil furnaces and wood stove inserts.



While discussing about the services, one of the representatives at Chimcare LLC stated, “Chimcare LLC is a family owned business providing chimney cleaning, chimney repair, air duct cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning services. Our company is built on providing excellent quality chimney work and always going above and beyond the expectations. Chimcare, LLC guarantees to provide exceptional service, every time and is the best chimney sweep service in Portland Oregon. We are the only company in the greater Portland metro area of Oregon to offer a dual Duct Cleaning process.”



The company is also known for its top of the line stainless and copper Chimney Tops and Chimney Caps for the Greater Portland metro areas of Oregon. They offer standard Chimney Caps in square and rectangle shapes, along with round chimney caps and carry caps in either Stainless Steel or Copper and can have custom chimney tops built to fit the exact size of the clients’ chimney.



They provide the best chimney cleaning in Portland and other surrounding areas including Vancouver, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Sherwood, Silverton, Lake Oswego, Gresham, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Estacada, Molalla, Canby, Aurora, and Dundee, Newberg, McMinnville, Wilsonville and Salem areas. In fact, it is not only the Chimney cleaning & Repair; Chimcare LLC also specializes in Masonry Repair, Air Duct Cleaning, Fireplace Repair and Dryer Vent Cleaning.



About Chimcare LLC

Chimcare LLC is a full service chimney and air-duct cleaning company established in 1989 by Richard Peralta in the city of Canby, Oregon. Chimcare LLC strives to be the leader in the chimney and air-duct cleaning industry. They are committed to provide customers with the highest quality service at affordable pricing and are known throughout the Northwest for their professionalism and dedication to customer satisfaction.



To know more, please visit: http://www.chimcarellc.com



Contact:

Chimcare, LLC

1980 Willamette Falls Drive #313

West Linn, OR 97068