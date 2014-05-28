Chimcare Portland Masonry Now Offer Hardwearing Chimney Caps in Portland at Highly Affordable Prices

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Enabling its customers to keep their chimney in good condition and protected against damages for a very long time, Chimcare Portland Masonry now offers hardwearing Chimney Caps in Portland at highly affordable prices. The offered products have been crafted from superlative stainless steel and copper, and restrict the entry of rodents, birds and squirrels. Besides this, the use of these caps prevents nest building, and blocks the entry of water or any other unwanted material, thus diminishing the scope of expensive chimney repairs in the future.



Besides stocking the standard chimney cover models in square, rectangle and round shapes, the company also custom designs chimney caps to meet their customer’s specific demands. Chimcare Portland Masonry is a trusted name for chimney cleaning and Chimney Repair in Portland and has tremendous expertise in this field. As a representative of the company mentioned, “Chimcare Portland Masonry can help by advising you with simple chimney-friendly practices for the home, as well as providing regular chimney cleaning services. And if you require chimney repair services, we're highly qualified to handle that for you as well. Regular chimney cleaning and maintenance won't only help to prevent costly repairs and replacements, but will also protect you and your family from many of the dangers which plague poorly maintained chimneys.”



The service range of Chimcare Portland Masonry leading providers of Masonry Repair in Portland also includes Brick and Stone Retaining walls, Chimney Flashing, Firebox Repair/Build, Chimney Rebuilding, Masonry Waterproofing and similar other services. They use advanced techniques and perform with top-notch professionalism.



About Chimcare Portland Masonry

Chimcare Portland Masonry is a local, family-owned company with over 20 years of experience helping residential and commercial property owners in Portland Oregon. They provide quality masonry workmanship at affordable prices, along with superior customer services and guaranteed satisfaction. They also offer a long list of masonry services to serve one’s needs. Their services are offered in these areas: greater Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Sellwood and Gresham areas.



For more information, please visit- http://www.chimcareportlandmasonry.com/ .

Contact Details:

4110 SE Hawthorne Blvd #617

Portland, Oregon 97214

Phone: 503-235-3957