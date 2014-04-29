Chimcare Portland Masonry Offers Cost-Effective and Reliable Chimney Repair in Portland

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Chimcare Portland Masonry offers the most cost-effective and reliable chimney repair in Portland. They have expertise in repairing both major and minor chimney problems. This makes them an out-of-the-box company when it comes to chimney repair services. The company knows how to make customers happy by offering them many varied services. They provide unparalleled services in the domain of chimneys along with exceptional customer service. They offer their diligent services not only in chimney repair, but also in Chimney Rebuilds, Tuck-Pointing, Flashing Repair, Crown Repair, Fireplace Repair, Waterproofing, Crown Repair, and Hearth Repair.



Chimcare Portland Masonry offers a complete solution for masonry repair in Portland at cost-effective rates. Masonry repair is an important part of chimney maintenance; any cracks in the chimney can cause water and pests to accumulate inside. To ensure the hygiene of the house, it is vital to repair the masonry from time to time.



Talking about masonry repair services, a spokesperson from Chimcare Portland Masonry said, “We can help by advising you with simple chimney-friendly practices for the home, as well as providing regular chimney cleaning services. And if you require chimney repair services, we're highly-qualified to handle that for you as well. Regular chimney cleaning and maintenance won't only help prevent costly repairs and replacements, but will also protect you and your family from many of the dangers which plague poorly maintained chimneys.”



Chimcare Portland Masonry is a well-known company that knows how to conduct chimney repair tasks with complete diligence. Among the masonry companies in Portland, Chimcare Portland Masonry is the best.



About Chimcare Portland Masonry

Chimcare Portland Masonry is a local, family-owned company with over 20 years of experience helping residential and commercial property owners in Portland Oregon. They provide quality masonry workmanship at affordable prices, along with superior customer services and guaranteed satisfaction. They also offer a long list of masonry services to serve one’s needs. Their services are offered in these areas: greater Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Sellwood and Gresham areas.



For more information, please visit- http://www.chimcareportlandmasonry.com.



Contact Details:

4110 SE Hawthorne Blvd #617

Portland, Oregon 97214

Phone: 503-235-3957