Atlanta Based Chimney Mischief Still Raising Eyebrows for Their Superior Chimney Services- 34 Years Running

When it comes to chimneys most homeowners are inexperienced with the care and maintenance of their investment. Like many other things in the home, they rely on the word of professionals, and they are susceptible to less-than-honest companies who can easily prey on their inexperience.



Though this is an easy route to take, not every Chimney Sweep Atlanta company has gone down it. There are still reputable services that adhere to a more dignified set of values.



For over 34 years Chimney Mischief has separated themselves from their competition by not only providing a superior service, but by going above and beyond during every single job. According to the website, honesty in business is one of the central hubs to their ongoing success: “Treat each homeowner or potential customer and their home or establishment as unique, and as if it is your own.”



Today, Chimney Mischief offers a variety of services to accommodate all different designs and styles of chimneys and fireplaces. They install, repair, and service vented gas logs, custom English coals, Fireboxes, custom smoke guards, chimney caps and dampers, and of course, they offer all their clients their superior Atlanta chimney cleaning service.



For past customers from Atlanta, Georgia, Chimney Mischief’s reputation really does follow them wherever they go: “Chimney Mischief did an amazing job assessing all 3 of our chimneys, cleaning them out, putting new caps and dampers on them, and installing gas coals in our beautiful new basket. They were knowledgeable, friendly, and to date, their work has been the best investment in our 90-year-old house. I've recommended them twice so far, and was impressed by their attention to their clients when they contacted me about finding a basket they knew I would find appealing.”



Chimney Mischief also prides itself as providing the fairest rates in the industry. As superior services typically call for superior pricing, Chimney Mischief remains competitive with other Atlanta chimney cleaning services that provide a fraction of the service: “A survey we completed in the spring of 2011 found our pricing to be the same or lower on all services which backs up our claim of having the best combination or price, quality, and service,” says the website.



