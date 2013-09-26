ChimpRewriter.com Can Create Thousands of Unique Articles Within Minutes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Many web developers agree: writing is one of the most painstaking parts of creating a website. Search engines like Google reward websites that have lots of high-quality unique content, and writing all of that content word by word can take ages.



That’s a problem that ChimpRewriter.com seeks to solve. ChimpRewriter.com is an online article spinner service that aims to create thousands of unique articles in just minutes. The website uses a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) environment to make the spinning process as easy as possible for developers.



A spokesperson for ChimpRewriter.com explains what makes Chimp Rewriter such a powerful service:



“Writing dozens of articles word-by-word can be extremely time-consuming. Even when paying a professional writer to create web content, it can add up to hundreds of dollars of additional costs. With Chimp Rewriter, web developers can avoid these problems and enjoy the world’s most powerful rewriter. Simply upload an article, allow the engine to rewrite the text, and then use our submission tool to submit variations of the article to multiple websites with a single click.”



One of the most valuable differences between ChimpRewriter.com and other article rewriter services is its ability to rewrite text to reflect the way people actually write. In other words, ChimpRewriter.com doesn’t just replace verbs with their respective synonyms. Instead, Chimp Rewriter aims to understand text using complex linguistic techniques. Once the article spinning process is complete, Chimp Rewriter parses the article for grammatical and linguistic completeness.



At ChimpRewriter.com, visitors can learn all about the unique benefits of Chimp Rewriter. Once ready to experience the program first-hand, visitors can click the ‘Download’ button to download the program to their system.



The company’s spokesperson explains how pricing works:



“We usually sell Chimp Rewriter for $99 per year. However, as part of our special launch price discount, we’ve reduced that price to just $69 per year. We also offer lifetime subscriptions for a one-time payment of $139. Each Chimp Rewriter subscription comes with two full software licenses, 250 API requests per day, free software updates, and weekly thesaurus updates. At our site, visitors can also browse through some of the bulk licenses, API plans, and short-term subscriptions we currently have available.”



ChimpRewriter.com also offers an unconditional 60 day money back guarantee on all orders. Those interested in learning more about the powerful article rewriter software can visit ChimpRewriter.com today for more information.



About ChimpRewriter.com

ChimpRewriter.com is an article rewriter software program that aims to be the smartest article spinner available today. Chimp Rewriter is able to create hundreds of unique articles in minutes based on just a single piece of source material. For more information, please visit: http://chimprewriter.com