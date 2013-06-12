Chin Implants Los Angeles Specialist Dr. Michael Persky Discusses Chin Augmentation and Implants

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Growing older may be inevitable, but there are several ways to hide the years—especially via plastic surgery.



Since 1985, Dr. Michael Persky has helped many individuals explore their cosmetic and reconstructive surgery options. In addition to performing his duties as a consultant and surgeon, Dr. Persky works tirelessly to educate the public about cosmetic and reconstructive surgery through workshops, lectures, and guest appearances on television. Dr. Persky is board-certified by The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.



Recently, Dr. Persky published a new blog post and video highlighting the growing trend of chin augmentation. Both items cover everything about chin augmentation, including the steps and tools needed to perform the surgery as well as interesting information about Chin Implants Los Angeles.



According to Dr. Persky’s blog post, the 30-minute procedure is easy to perform. First, the surgeon creates a tiny incision under the chin and a nearby crease. The cut is then carried down to the mandible bone, where a little pocket is made. A chin implant is then inserted into the pocket before closing the muscles, soft tissues, and skin.



“Once it heals, it’s very difficult to even tell that there’s anything in there both from the patient’s perspective as well as from other peoples’ perspectives,” said Dr. Persky in his blog post. “Both for men and women, chin implantation is one of the fastest growing facial plastic surgical treatments.”



Dr. Persky’s practice offers clients chin and pre-jaw implants. These implants can be used to create projection or stronger chin lines.



Individuals interested in learning more about Dr. Persky and his Facial Plastic Surgeon Los Angeles services can sign up for a free consultation with the doctor using the form available on his website.



