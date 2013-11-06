Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China 2013 Wealth Book market report to its offering

Synopsis



- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in China.



- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country’s HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



There are 1.4 million HNWIs and 9,087 UHNWIs in China in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Peru highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



Reasons to Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.



- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights



- There were just over 1.4 million HNWIs in China in 2012, holding US$5.2 trillion in wealth, equivalent to 27% of country’s total individual wealth.



- The number of HNWIs in China increased by around 89.9% during the review period from 779,896 HNWIs in 2008 to 1,481,363 HNWIs in 2012. Local HNWI wealth also increased by 171%, from US$2.5 trillion in 2008 to US$5.2 trillion in 2012 - Equities recorded the strongest growth over the review period. Driven by a strong local residential market, real estate also grew strongly.



- There were 9,087 UHNWIs in China, with an average wealth of US$1.3 billion per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 195 billionaires, 3,121 centimillionaires and 5,771 affluent millionaires.



- In 2012, Chinese HNWIs held 12.6% (US$658 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is slightly lower than the global average of 20?30%.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of China



Agricultural Bank of China



China Construction Bank



Industrial & Commercial Bank of China



China Citic Bank



China Merchants Bank



Bank of Communications



China Minsheng Banking Corp



China Everbright Bank



Bank of Dalian



Standard Chartered Private Bank



AMC Group Asset management China



The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd



Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd



Bank of Jiangsu



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145445/china-2013-wealth-book.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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