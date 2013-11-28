China 2013 Wealth Book - New Study Released

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "China 2013 Wealth Book", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- There are 1.4 million HNWIs and 9,087 UHNWIs in China in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Peru highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 1.4 million HNWIs in China in 2012, holding US$5.2 trillion in wealth, equivalent to 27% of country's total individual wealth.
- The number of HNWIs in China increased by around 89.9% during the review period from 779,896 HNWIs in 2008 to 1,481,363 HNWIs in 2012. Local HNWI wealth also increased by 171%, from US$2.5 trillion in 2008 to US$5.2 trillion in 2012 * Equities recorded the strongest growth over the review period. Driven by a strong local residential market, real estate also grew strongly.
- There were 9,087 UHNWIs in China, with an average wealth of US$1.3 billion per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 195 billionaires, 3,121 centimillionaires and 5,771 affluent millionaires.
- In 2012, Chinese HNWIs held 12.6% (US$658 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is slightly lower than the global average of 20-30%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in China.
- Size of China's wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Citic Bank, China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications, China Minsheng Banking Corp, China Everbright Bank, Bank of Dalian, Standard Chartered Private Bank, AMC Group Asset management China, The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd, Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd, Bank of Jiangsu,
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