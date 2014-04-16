China Acrylic Factory Offers a Range of Long Lasting Acrylic Products

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Acrylic has become a largely used material in the present time. Its versatility and lasting nature has caused acrylic to replace glass in a number of areas due to its nature it is often referred to as plexiglass and is hard material which transparent like glass or plastic. When the uses of acrylic were discovered, it found widespread use in industries in place of glass because of it being lighter than glass. There is yet another advantage of acrylic which is its less brittle nature than glass. From being used only in the industries, it has come down to be used in various other areas and sectors. China Acrylic Factory offers a vast collection of acrylic products that address different household, industrial, and commercial needs. A large number of acrylic display objects made of acrylic are also available.



Given the vast use of acrylic products in the world of today, China Acrylic Factory offers different kinds of products. The versatility of the material makes it a practically usable material in everything including photo or picture frames, holders, display stands, etc. As it is that the material is compatible with human tissue, acrylic finds widespread use even in such fields as dentistry and cosmetic surgery. The most important feature of acrylic which ranks it above glass is the durability of the material which offers a lasting nature to the products made of it. The company offers different types of acrylic display case. There are jewelry display cases, shoe display case, and watch display cases made of acrylic. These are simple to be used and can be easily cleaned and maintained.



The maintenance of acrylic is easy unlike that of glass which makes the use of the material more practical than glass. The shopping malls and display centers prefer acrylic display cases and holders over glass or plastic materials. China Acrylic Factory offers brochure holders made of acrylic. Different kinds of acrylic brochure holder are available at the factory which both sells and exports the products. These brochure holders include the likes of single pocket holders, single sheet-type brochure holders, slant holders, slatwall holders etc. there are multiple brochure holders available as well. Other products available at the factory include cosmetic display necklace and studs display, table tent, candy box, etc., made of acrylic.



With the use of acrylic spreading like fire in the industrial and official sectors, ore different products are being designed by China Acrylic Factory to address different kinds of needs. The products available at the factory are durable and lasting. They have a lesser tendency to break than glass which makes their use easier and more convenient for everyday use in the stores and outlets.



About China Acrylic Factory

http://www.china-acrylic-factory.com/

China Acrylic Factory sells and exports different kinds of products made of acrylic. The products particularly address the regular needs in industrial and commercial sectors as well as in households. For more information about the products available, visit the website.



For Media Contact:

Company: Shenzhen Yida Acrylic Product Manufacturer Co.,Ltd.

Address: Building 15, Minzhi Industrial Park, Minzhi Road,

City, State, Country: Longhua, Shenzhen, China

Phone: 0086-755-85268096

Fax: 0086-755-23030081

Email Id: yidaacrylic@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.china-acrylic-factory.com/