China Acrylic Product Manufacturer Brings Wide Range of Acrylic Displays as Unique Advertising & Promotional Solutions

Longhua, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Acrylic is a durable and hard material that can be molded into several types of products. These acrylic products can have a wide variety of applications and now China based Shenzhen Yida Acrylic Product Manufacturer Company brings a range of unique displays made of acrylic that can be used for advertising and promoting a wide range of products. The company provides its clients with innovatively designed acrylic display solutions that can simply draw the attention of the customers.



Yida releases a unique range of display products that can effectively meet the advertising requirements of various companies, manufacturing different types of products. These displays are perfect to showcase a product for people to get beautiful glimpses of the product. The spokesperson of the company states about these acrylic displays, “In the era where presentation matters, a company can showcase its product in a presentable manner before the world. These displays are feature-rich and have several kinds of functional advantages that make them a perfect advertising solution.”



The company offers several types of acrylic cases that can be used to keep expensive items such as watches and jewelry. A company can use an acrylic display case with hinges and lock system for keeping costly items safely. Viewers can get the complete look and feel of the displayed items in a transparent display case, but they won’t be able to touch them. They have a wide variety of display cases available in unique designs and in different shapes and dimensions.



According to the spokesperson, Yida brings out display products for showcasing different types of products. For example, they have a wide range of acrylic cosmetics displays. Today, cosmetics come in a wide variety of packaging and shapes, and for displaying these cosmetic products in an appropriate manner, the company has a wide variety of displays. One can choose from a simple display stands to multi-rack cosmetic organizers.



Shenzhen Yida Acrylic Product Manufacturer Co. Ltd. brings unique quality displays for product advertising and promotions. One can check all types of displays by visiting their website www.china-acrylic-factory.com.



About Shenzhen Yida Acrylic Product Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Yida is one of biggest professional acrylic products and acrylic displays factory and manufacturer in Shenzhen. The company believes in “customer first, quality-oriented, innovation, excellence” business philosophy, and offers best quality products. They have experienced workers, professional technology, advanced production equipment, clean production environment, strong manufacturing capability and try to develop unique and high quality products.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 0086-755-85268096

Fax: 0086-755-23030081

Email: yidaacrylic@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.china-acrylic-factory.com