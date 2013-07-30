Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Advertising Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

China's advertising industry from 2012 to the first half of 2013 showed the following characteristics:



Traditional media kit advertising growth has slowed down, touching its lowest level in the five years.



Due to macroeconomic impact, the Chinese traditional media kit (television, radio, newspapers and outdoor) advertising market witnessed a tiny year-on-year increase of 4.5% in 2012, touching its lowest level in the recent five years, of which, newspaper advertising reached an overall market size of approximately RMB 68.55 billion, down 12.6% YoY, the first negative growth over the past decade. In the first quarter of 2013, the Chinese newspaper advertising market size continued to fall, a year-on-year decline of about 12%.



Internet advertising has seen rapid development, with market size in 2012 up 46.83% YoY



China's internet advertising market size attained to RMB 75.31 billion in 2012, a year-on-year increase of 46.83%, and then slowed down to RMB 19.84 billion in the first quarter of 2013, with year-on-year growth of the first quarter firstly less than 40% for three consecutive years, entering into a relatively slackened growth cycle after high-speed development. Concerning the internet advertising revenue scale by enterprise, Baidu held the first position; Youku Tudou after the merger ranked eighth with revenue up to RMB 429 million in the first quarter of 2013.



China Advertising Industry Report, 2013 by ResearchInChina mainly includes the followings:



Development status, policy environment, advertisers change and market competition of advertising industry in China;

Market size, market segments, advertisers change and enterprise competition of internet advertising in China, as well as operation and advertising revenue of 11 major online advertising media companies including Baidu, Taobao, Google, Tencent, Sohu, Sina, Youku Tudou, SouFun, Qihoo 360, CBSi and NetEase;

Market size, market segments, advertisers change of newspaper advertising in China, as well as operation and advertising revenue of four major newspaper advertising media companies, i.e. Shanghai XinHua Media Co., Ltd., Chengdu B-Ray Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Media Investment Corporation and Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co., Ltd.;

China's outdoor advertising market size as well as operation and advertising revenue of four leading outdoor advertising media companies, i.e. Focus Media Holding Limited, AirMedia Group Inc., DHA Group and Clear Media Limited;

China's TV & radio advertising market size as well as operation and advertising revenue of five major TV & radio advertising media companies - China Television Media, Ltd., Shanghai Media Group, Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation and Zhejiang Broadcasting Corporation.



