China Aged Care Industry Report, 2012-2015

At present, Chinas population aging has entered the accelerated phase. In 2012, 194 million people were at or above 60 years old, accounting for 14.3% of the total population. In 2013, the aged population amounts to 202 million, accounting for 14.8%. At the same time, the increasing population of the oldest, childless and disabled elderly as well as those with chronic diseases exacerbates the aging problem.



In response to the aging problem, China has issued a series of policies to support the aging industry and build the social aged care service system based on homes, communities and institutions. Now, the majority of the regions in China have proposed the 9073 plan (90% of the old people accept home-based care, 7% community-based care and 3% institution-based care). During the Twelfth Five-Year, China will erect the aged care service system consisting of centralized services and community- & home-based care.



As of the end of 2011, China had a total of 39,145 aged care institutions with 3.132 million beds, which was far from meeting the domestic demand. Measured by the 9073 aged care system, China faced a shortage of 2.418 million aged care beds in 2011. Meanwhile, the limited number of paramedics can not meet the demand; according to the ratio 3:1, China needs 10 million paramedics at least, but now only less than 1 million paramedics are available.



In recent years, China has allowed social capital to enter the aged care field; meanwhile, the intensified aging embodies huge potentials of the aged care market. Social capital has flown into the aged care real estate industry. For instance, the projects developed by private enterprises such as Shanghai Qinheyuan and Sunset Glow have been put into operation. Real estate companies including Vanke, Poly Real Estate and R & F Properties, insurance firms like Taikang Life and China Life Insurance, diversified enterprises such as Harbin Institute of Technology Group Inc., Fosun Group and Legend Holdings and foreign-funded corporations like Fortress Investment and Emeritus Corp. have also set foot in the aged care real estate market.



The report covers the following aspects:



Overview of China aged care industry, including aged-care models, industrial chain, and basic features;

Analysis of Chinese aged care system, consisting of industry policies, medical & health system, aged care security system and financial security system;

Analysis of Chinese aged care market, containing aged care market demand, status and problems of home-based care, market supply of institution-based aged care, and development trends of aged care market;

Detailed analysis on Chinese aged care real estate, such as advanced foreign modes, industry development, competition, profit modes, proposed and ongoing projects, as well as investment risks;

Operation, aged care real estate projects and future planning of two major real estate enterprises, two insurance companies and six private enterprises.



