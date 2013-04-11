China Aged Care Industry Report 2012 - 2015 New Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- At present, China’s population aging has entered the accelerated phase. In 2012, 194 million people were at or above 60 years old, accounting for 14.3% of the total population. In 2013, the aged population amounts to 202 million, accounting for 14.8%. At the same time, the increasing population of the oldest, childless and disabled elderly as well as those with chronic diseases exacerbates the aging problem.



In response to the aging problem, China has issued a series of policies to support the aging industry and build the social aged care service system based on homes, communities and institutions. Now, the majority of the regions in China have proposed the “9073” plan (90% of the old people accept home-based care, 7% community-based care and 3% institution-based care). During the “Twelfth Five-Year”, China will erect the aged care service system consisting of centralized services and community- & home-based care.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166014



As of the end of 2011, China had a total of 39,145 aged care institutions with 3.132 million beds, which was far from meeting the domestic demand. Measured by the “9073” aged care system, China faced a shortage of 2.418 million aged care beds in 2011. Meanwhile, the limited number of paramedics can not meet the demand; according to the ratio 3:1, China needs 10 million paramedics at least, but now only less than 1 million paramedics are available.



In recent years, China has allowed social capital to enter the aged care field; meanwhile, the intensified aging embodies huge potentials of the aged care market. Social capital has flown into the aged care real estate industry. For instance, the projects developed by private enterprises such as Shanghai Qinheyuan and Sunset Glow have been put into operation.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-aged-care-industry-report-2012-2015



Real estate companies including Vanke, Poly Real Estate and R & F Properties, insurance firms like Taikang Life and China Life Insurance, diversified enterprises such as Harbin Institute of Technology Group Inc., Fosun Group and Legend Holdings and foreign-funded corporations like Fortress Investment and Emeritus Corp. have also set foot in the aged care real estate market.



Latest Reports:



China Rare Earth Industry Report, 2012 - 2015

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166015



As the world’s major rare earth country, China occupies 50% of the total global rare earth reserves, but also provides about 90% of the global rare earth products every year. In order to protect rare earth resources, it has promulgated a number of policies over the years to limit over-exploitation and export of rare earth, including mining license control, total quantity control, export quotas, special invoice system, etc., whose implementation has caused supply decrease and price increase as far as Chinese rare earth products are concerned.



In China, rare earth consumption can be divided into traditional field and new material field, of which, the former covers metallurgy / machinery, petroleum / chemicals, glass / ceramics, agriculture / light industry / textile, etc., and the latter mainly refers to permanent magnet materials, luminescent materials, polishing materials and hydrogen storage materials.



Global and China Biodegradable Plastics Industry Report, 2012 - 2015

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166016



Under the influence of environmental pollution, severe waste of resources and other factors, biodegradable plastics industry has been a great concern over recent years. Global biodegradable plastics capacity in 2012 exceeded one million tons. However, affected by product performance, exorbitant prices, etc., the actual demand for biodegradable plastics around the world is only 760,000 tons or so, less than 1% of the overall plastics market demand, revealing a huge market space for biodegradable plastics industry.



Currently, starch-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA) and polybutylene succinate (PBS) plastics as the world’s three major types of biodegradable plastics occupy about 90% of the total capacity. The first developed starch-based biodegradable plastics has the most mature technology, accounting for approximately 41% of the world’s total biodegradable plastics capacity, but inferior to PLA, PBS, PHA and other varieties in performance. Following the advances in technology research and development, PLA, PBS, etc. will usher in a gradually swelling market; it is expected that by 2015 PLA and PBS products will account for a total of 55% of the global biodegradable plastics capacity.



Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/