China Air Purifier Industry 2013-2016 Latest Study by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- China Air Purifier Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that Chinas output of air purifier will reach 17.8 million units in 2016, with an increase of about 16% in 2013-2016.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-air-purifier-industry-report-2013-2016



In 2010-2013, household appliance companies at home and abroad have entered the Chinese air purifier market successively, accompanied by a substantial growth in sales volume. Daikin that cracked the Chinese market in 2010 witnessed a year-on-year increase of 2.6 times in air purifier products in January 2013; Sharp that entered China in 2011 saw a year-on-year rise of 2 times in the sales volume of air purifier in January 2013; as of February, 2013, Vatti that tapped into the field of household air purifier in early 2012 reached cumulative sales volume of over 20,000 units.



In the context of hot market sales, many companies have enhanced their production capacity one by one, Panasonic since January 2013, for example, has raised the operating rate of its air purifier factory in China to 150% of the same period last year; Sharps factory in Shanghai is under expansion; Honeywell will also increase investment in the research and development of air and water purification. At the same time, the export-oriented Chinese enterprises have also begun to accelerate the layout of domestic market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168844



Consisting of seven chapters and 76 charts, this report forecasts and analyzes data related to each chapter, mainly covering the followings:

1.Chinas macro-economic environment (including GDP, industrial added value, investment, consumption, import and export, etc.);

2.Industry overview (including definition, classification, application, primary technology, industry market environment, relevant policies, etc.);

3.Market operation (involving operating revenue, total profit, production & sales analysis and forecast, import & export analysis and forecast, etc.);

4.Competitive landscape (involving brand competition, breakdown product competition, price competition, etc.);

5.Market environment, classification, market capacity forecast of market segments i.e. household air purifier and in-vehicle air purifier;

6.Revenue, market share, market attention, product price, news, etc. of 10 major foreign companies e.g. Philips, Panasonic, Sharp and 10 leading Chinese peers such as Yadu, Midea, Gree.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/