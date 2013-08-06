China Air Purifier, Packaging and Sensor Industry Report 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- China Air Purifier Industry:



In 2010-2013, household appliance companies at home and abroad have entered the Chinese air purifier market successively, accompanied by a substantial growth in sales volume. Daikin that cracked the Chinese market in 2010 witnessed a year-on-year increase of 2.6 times in air purifier products in January 2013; Sharp that entered China in 2011 saw a year-on-year rise of 2 times in the sales volume of air purifier in January 2013; as of February, 2013, Vatti that tapped into the field of household air purifier in early 2012 reached cumulative sales volume of over 20,000 units.



China Packaging Industry:



China Packaging Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that in 2016 China's packaging industry will reach total output value of RMB1.824 trillion, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% in 2013-2016.



In China, packaging industry segments mainly refer to paper packaging, plastic packaging, metal packaging, glass packaging, package printing and packaging machinery, of which, paper packaging accounts for a large proportion of the market size (33%), followed by plastic packaging (31%) and package printing (15%).



China Sensor Industry:



China Sensor Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that in 2016 Chinese sensor output will reach 3.16 billion.Throughout Chinese sensor market, there can be divided into two stages: (1) Prior to 2009, sensor in China driven by automotive and industrial electronics witnessed rapid development, but affected by the financial crisis, the output touched bottom in 2009. (2) In 2009-2012, Chinese sensor market also entered a slow recovery track, with output up to 1.99 billion in 2012.



Consisting of six chapters and 64 charts, this report not only analyzes the global sensor market size and competition, Chinese sensor market size and competition, global and Chinese optical market size, global and Chinese non-optical sensor market size and competition, sensor applications (industrial, automotive, medical and other fields), but also introduces 16 domestic and foreign sensor companies such as STMicroelectronics, Knowles, Asahi Kasei Microsystems, InvenSense, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch and Honeywell.



