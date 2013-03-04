China Air Transport and Airport Industry Report, 2011-2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Impacted by the global economic slowdown, the total traffic growth of China’s civil aviation industry decelerated in 2011. The passenger traffic was 293.17 million person-times, a year-on-year increase of 25.48 million person-times or 9.5% (in 2010 the growth rate was 16.27%); the cargo and mail traffic was 5.575 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 0.98% (in 2010 the growth rate was 26.39%). In the first three quarters of 2012, as the Chinese economy showed an increasingly clear sign of recovery and stabilization, the passenger and freight traffic of China’s civil aviation industry reached 239.2 million person-times and 3.9458 million tons respectively, up 9% and 3% year on year separately.



According to the ranking of airlines by passenger traffic in the first three quarters of 2012, China Southern Airlines ranks No.1 with 65.037 million person-times, followed by China Eastern Airlines with 55.181 million person-times, Air China with 37.242 million person-times, and Hainan Airlines with 16.71 million person-times. In the first three quarters of 2012, top four airlines accounted for 72.81% of the national total air passenger traffic.



China Air Transport and Airport Industry Report, 2011-2012 analyzes the supply & demand and market pattern of China’s air transport market, and sheds light on the development of China’s airport transport industry and the operation of major domestic airports.



In 2011, Chinese airports completed a passenger throughput of 620.537 million person-times, and a cargo & mail throughput of 11.578 million tons, up 10.0% and 2.57% year-on-year respectively. The four airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou accounted for 32.0% of the total throughput of Chinese airports. In particular, Beijing Capital International Airport ranked No.1 in Asia and No.2 in the world with a passenger throughput of 79 million person-times; Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport ranked No.2 in



