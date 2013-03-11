China Aluminum Rolling Industry Report, 2012-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- In 2011-2012, the investment in China aluminum rolling industry experienced the fastest growth. The investment concentrated in high precision aluminum sheets and strips, tank aluminum sheet, electronic foils, packaging foils and so forth. With the gradual realization of the above-mentioned investment projects, the proportion of high value-added products in the industry will rise significantly in the next few years.



In 2012, China's capacity of aluminum sheets and strips exceeded 10 million tons for the first time, and the annual output reached 7.8 million tons, with the capacity utilization rate of about 74.5%. The aluminum foil capacity hit 3.22 million tons/a, and the annual output amounted to 2.51 million tons, with the capacity utilization rate of roughly 78%.



The report mainly analyzes the output, consumption, import and export volume of aluminum sheets, strips and foils in China, as well as upstream and downstream sectors. In addition, it highlights financial performance, product mix, investment and planning of 17 major players in the industry.



CHINALCO is the world's largest comprehensive aluminum processing enterprise. As of the end of 2012, its capacity of aluminum sheets, strips and foils had hit more than 1.5 million tons, which were operated by its seven subsidiaries. In 2012, due to the decreasing aluminum price worldwide and the rising aluminum price in China, the company suffered huge losses. However, the aluminum price is expected strongly to decline, so the losses will shrink in 2013, but the loss rate will still be high.



Nanshan Aluminium is one of major aluminum profile producers in China. In recent years, the company has increased investment in aluminum plates and strips. Now, cold-rolled aluminum products have become the company's third-largest business. In 2011, cold-rolled aluminum products generated the revenue of RMB5.173 billion. In 2012, the 400,000-ton aluminum cold rolled products project (mainly can materials) of the company was put into production; when the project is completely placed into production in 2014, the company’s capacity of cold-rolled aluminum products will reach 600,000 tons/a.



Dongyangguang Aluminum is one of major aluminum foil processing enterprises in China. It shows superiority in the fields of air-conditioning aluminum foils, electrode foils, electronic foils and other products. In recent years, the company has invested vigorously in the expansion of electrode capacity. In 2012, the company’s etched foil capacity reached 27 million square meters, and the formed foil capacity equaled to about 38 million square meters. In 2013, with the completion of the projects under construction, the capacity of etched foils and formed foils will increase to 55 million square meters and 50 million square meters respectively.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100383/china-aluminum-rolling-industry-report-2012-2015.html