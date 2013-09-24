China and Global Polypropylene Industry 2013 Market Trend, SIze, Share, Growth and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- QYResearchReports has included latest Deep and professional market Research Report on China and Global Polypropylene Industry 2013.This report firstly introduced Polypropylene definition classification industry chain etc related information. Then introduced Polypropylene manufacturing technology and product specifications, And then summary statistics Global and China major Polypropylene manufacturers 2009-2013 Polypropylene capacity production supply demand shortage and Polypropylene selling price cost profit margin and production value, and also introduced International and China 37 manufacturers company basic information, 2009-2013 Polypropylene capacity production price cost profit margin production value Global China market share etc details information.



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Polypropylene Industry Report introduced 100KT/year Polypropylene project feasibility analysis and investment return analysis also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of Global and China Polypropylene industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China Polypropylene industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Polypropylene industry chain related experts and enterprises during Research Team survey and interviews.



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Table of Contents



Chapter One Polypropylene Industry Overview 1

1.1 Definition 1

1.2 Classification and application 1

1.3 Industry chain structure 4

1.4 Market situation and trend 4

1.5 Policy analysis 5



Chapter Two Polypropylene Technical Parameters and Manufacturing Process 6

2.1 Product technical parameters 6

2.2 Production process 7

2.3 Manufacturing cost analysis 9

2.4 Equipment and materials outline 9

2.5 Technology trends and difficulties 11



Chapter Three Polypropylene Production Supply Sale Demand Market Status and Forecast Analysis 11

3.1 Global production summary 11

3.2 China production summary 22

3.3 2012 Global and China Polypropylene Manufacturer capacity?10K ton? production?10K ton?utilization 39

3.4 2009-2013 Polypropylene China total capacity?10K ton? total production?10K ton?share of the world total capacity (10K ton) total production (10K ton) 44

3.5 Global and China Polypropylene demand overview 45

3.6 Global and China Polypropylene supply demand shortage?relationship between supply and demand? 46

3.7 Global and China Polypropylene cost price production value profit margin 48

3.8 China Polypropylene import export consumption 50

3.9 Major customers 50



Chapter Four Polypropylene Key Manufacturers Analysis 52

4.1 Lyondellbasell Company 52

4.2 Saudi Arabia SABIC Company 55

4.3 Brazil BRASKEM Company 59

4.4 India Reliance Industry Company 62

4.5 Total Petrochemicals Company 65

4.6 Exxonmobil Company 68

4.7 Borealis – Borouge Company 71

4.8 PetroChina Dushanzi Petrochemical Company 74

4.9 PetroChina Daqing Refinery Company 77

4.10 PetroChina Fushun Petrochemical Company 80

4.11 Sinopec Zhenhai Refinery Company 83

4.12 Sinopec Maoming Company 87

4.13 Formosa Industries(Ningbo) Company 91

4.14 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company 94

4.15 Sinopec Fujian Refining &Petrochemical Company (FREP) 98

4.16 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company 102

4.17 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company 105

4.18 PetroChina Lanzhou Petrochemical Company 109

4.19 Panjin Ethylene Industry Company 112

4.20 Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company 115

4.21 SINOPEC SABIC Tianjin Petrochemical Company 119

4.22 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company 122

4.23 PetroChina North China Petrochemical Company 125

4.24 PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company 129

4.25 PetroChina Shandong Company 133

4.26 Sinopec Hainan Refining and Chemical Company 137

4.27 Sinopec Qingdao Refinery Company 139

4.28 West Pacific (Dalian) Petrochemical Company 141

4.29 Sinopec Zhanjiang Dongxing Petrochemical Company 143

4.30 Zhejiang Shaoxing Sanyuan Petrochemical Company 145

4.31 Sinopec Luoyang Company 146

4.32 Nanjing Jinling plastic & Petrochemical Company 148

4.33 Sinopec Jingmen Petrochemical Company 151

4.34 Sinopec Changling Refinery Company 153

4.35 PetroChina Jinxi Petrochemical Company 155

4.36 PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical Company 156

4.37 Sinopec Jiujiang Company 158



Chapter Five China New 100K ton/year Polypropylene Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 160

5.1 China New 100K ton/year Polypropylene Project SWOT Analysis 160

5.2 China New 100K ton/year Polypropylene New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 161

5.2.1 Project Name 161

5.2.2 Product and proposed scale 161

5.2.3 Construction investment content and where the money goes 161

5.2.4 Project duration planning 164

5.2.5 Project feasibility 165

5.2.6 General conclusions 166



Chapter Six Global and China Polypropylene Research Conclusions 167



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