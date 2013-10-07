China Anthracite Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- HuidianResearch included latest depth and professional market research report on China Anthracite Industry 2013-2017. There are more than 20 provinces (municipalities and automation regions) that have the anthracite resources with different degree in China, among which, Shanxi ranks the national first with the anthracite reserves of about 50 billion tons, accounting for more than 40% of the national total reserves, mainly distributing in the mines such as Yangquan, Jincheng, Gaoping, Yangcheng and Shouyang etc. Among these mines, the reserves in Yangcheng mine reach about 10 billion tons and the reserves of other mines reach more than 5 billion tons.



Browse Full Report with TOC @ http://www.huidianresearch.com/report/analysis-and-forecast-of-china-anthracite-market-2013-2017.htm



In 2012, although the overall production capacity of the coal industry increased, the production capacity of anthracite declined compared with 2011 and the output was 476 million tons. The anthracite has wide applicability and is widespread used in the aspects of power, metallurgy, chemical, building materials and civil ones etc. Because of the spurring of the development of the anthracite downstream industry, it is predicted that the output of anthracite will appear the increase trend in the future few years, but because of the regulations from the related policies, the increase magnitude will not be large. The output of anthracite is predicted to be about 560 million tons by 2017.



To Download Sample Copy of Report visit @ http://www.huidianresearch.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=172726&type=E



Among the anthracite consumption, the power industry accounts for more than 36%, both of the chemical industry and cement industry accounting for 20% and iron & steel industry accounting for 7%.



By researching the prices of anthracite for recent years, the changes have been stayed in the increase trend with small magnitude, basing on which, it is predicted that the demand for anthracite will increase in the future few years, the unit price will increase and the sales revenue will show the continuous growth trend.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of Anthracite

2. Global Anthracite Status

3. China's environment for Anthracite

4. Status Quo of China's Anthracite Industry

5. Market Supply & Demand and Forecast of China's Anthracite, 2013-2017

6. Imports and Exports of China's Anthracite

7. Overall Development of China's Anthracite Industry, 2009-2012

8. Key Anthracite Enterprises in China

9. Outlook and Investment Risks of the Anthracite Market



Request For Sample: http://www.huidianresearch.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=172726&type=E



Browse Some Related Reports



» China Propylene Market 2013-2015 (http://www.huidianresearch.com/report/research-and-development-forecast-of-china-propylene-market-2013-2015.htm)



» China Natural Gas Dispenser Market 2013-2017 (http://www.huidianresearch.com/report/research-on-natural-gas-dispenser-market-in-china-2013-2017.htm)



» China Fluorine Chemical Industry 2013-2017 (http://www.huidianresearch.com/report/in-depth-research-and-development-forecast-of-china-fluorine-chemical-industry-2013-2017.htm)