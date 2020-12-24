New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The new report published by Reports and Data, titled 'Global China Antiscalant Market,' consists of a thorough description of the global China Antiscalant market, including its significant components, which is aimed at helping readers better interpret the current and future market scenarios. The latest market study is a paradigmatic representation of the global China Antiscalant industry that provides accurate information on the key market growth opportunities and potential challenges. The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the China Antiscalant market and throws light on the fast-paced market development. Simultaneously, the document offers in-depth insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and a large number of local and international manufacturers and buyers.



Market Drivers



The China Antiscalant Market is forecast to reach USD 559.7 Million by 2026. Need for clean water, for purposes varying from residential to industrial to the laboratory research process, are the significant factors for growth in the market. Industrial water treatment has a market share of 14% in the year 2018 and is forecast to generate a revenue of USD 83.9 Million in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. Since antiscalants are widely used in water treatment, the growth of this sector will also add impetus to the market.



Key Companies of the China Antiscalant Market are:



Henan Yuguan Chemical Technology, Kemira, ZaozhungKerui Chemicals Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Shangdong Great Lake New Material Co. Ltd., Nalco Water, Avista Technologies, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Co. and Ashland Inc., among others.



Global China Antiscalant Market: Competitive Landscape



The global China Antiscalant market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global China Antiscalant market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global China Antiscalant market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Global China Antiscalant Market Segmentation, based on product type:



Organic

Inorganic



Global China Antiscalant Market Segmentation, based on application:



Oil and Gas

Industrial Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Geothermal

Mining

Coal Gasification

Desalination



Key Takeaways from the Global China Antiscalant Market report:



The global China Antiscalant market report entails a broad product segmentation.

It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.

The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.

The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global China Antiscalant market.

The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.

The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.

Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Global China Antiscalant Market: Table of Contents



Market Overview:



Product Type:



Production by product type

Revenue by product type

Price by product type



Application Outlook:



Consumption by application type

Market Share by application type



Regional Analysis:



Production by region

Revenue by region

Consumption by region



Manufacturers' Overview:



Production Locations and Areas Served

Product Launch, Application, and Specification

Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin

Key Businesses and Markets Served



