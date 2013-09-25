China-Arts-Prints.com Offers High Definition Giclee Canvas Prints

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Refine Art and Crafts Co. Ltd. is a reputed supplier in giclee canvas prints and oil painting reproductions. Based in Xiamen, China, the company provides its services on a global level. The company¡¯s objective is to offer high quality products and service to its customers.



Through its website, China-Arts-Prints.com, the company specially provides art enthusiasts with the choice to purchase their favorite art pieces on canvas. As the website explains, ¡°Canvas, having such good qualities of durability, unbreakable, waterproof and dustproof, can be kept for a long time, longer than the prints on paper and other duplicates, creating the collection values.¡± In addition, service seekers are able to select excellent canvas prints wholesale, which is an economic advantage when buying a large amount of art for a specific art collection.



By using only the highest precision printing equipment the company is able to offer superior quality canvas art prints that are vivid and have a high definition. Service seekers can select the artist canvas that they would like the prints to be duplicated on. The choice is varied and includes options such as Gloss Cotton, Gloss Polyester, Matte Cotton, Matte Polyester, and Art Paper. The company is sure to use the strictest media equipment in an effort to supply the best quality canvas prints.



The other advantage of selecting canvas art prints over oil paintings is that the canvas art China canvas printing wholesale prints offered by China-Art-Prints.com are waterproof and UV resistant. Further, the art pieces are color fading resistant. There is also the option for handmade texture brush strokes to give a more natural look to the canvas art pieces.



Customers are given the choice to either have their selected canvas art prints stretched or framed as they wish. If they would like it, the company also offers the additional option of customizing the size of the canvas art pieces to suit the specific requirements of the customer.



Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. takes the highest precautions to package the canvas art prints carefully and securely to avoid even the slightest damage. The company guarantees a delivery service that is timely and reliable. The company also provides a drop shipping service for wholesale and online retailers.



Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. is driven to supply excellent quality at competitive photo to prints wholesale pricing to allow every art enthusiast to build their personal art collection on a budget.



To know more about wholesale canvas prints and oil painting reproductions visit http://www.china-art-prints.com/



About Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd is a well known company that supplies giclee canvas prints and oil painting reproductions. The company is based in Xiamen, China. The company is driven to provide highest quality products and service.



Media Contact:

China Canvas Prints

Website: http://www.china-art-prints.com/

Email: sales@china-art-prints.com