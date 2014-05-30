China Athletic Footwear Industry to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- China has emerged as the most prominent and largest market for athletic footwear in Asia-Pacific region. The country is one of the largest athletic footwear manufacturing destinations with majority of the international footwear brands having their manufacturing facilities in China. Due to a large population base and rising concerns for fitness and healthy living, the athletic footwear demand in the country has risen. Our recent study reveals that the athletic footwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2013-2018 driven by growing disposable income, increasing athletic activities, unprecedented development of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences towards latest trends and fashions.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “China Athletic Footwear Market Outlook to 2018”, covers analysis of footwear sales in China. The report analyzes footwear sales by type (athletic and non athletic footwear). The report analyzes the footwear sales by type i.e. athletic and non athletic footwear. It covers the current and future athletic footwear market supported by industry drivers and challenges which are affecting the industry’s growth. The athletic footwear market has been further segmented into end-users (women, men and children), major players (Nike, Adidas, Anta and others) and product categories (running, jogging, cross training, etc.). It includes regulatory environment of the footwear industry covering details of product quality supervision authorities, product-wise import tariff and the relevant norms & regulations. A thorough analysis has been conducted on industry players covering their business overview, sales revenue from footwear segment in China, strength and weaknesses.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Players bank on aggressive marketing strategies to tap rural market

- Emerging middle class population drives consumption

- Bright export prospects for Chinese athletic footwear



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.