China Automatic Teller Machine Industry Report, 2013 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- In 2013, Chinese ATM market characterizes the followings:



First, China becomes the country with the most quantity of ATM, surpassing the United States.



By H1 2013, 465,600 sets of ATM had been included in China UnionPay, exceeding the United States (445,000 sets) to rank first in the world. However, by quantity of ATM per million of persons, China (307 sets, 2012-year) still lagged behind western Europe (786 sets, 2012) and the United States (1,376 sets, 2012).



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Second, the purchase volume of Cash Recycling System (CRS) jumps quickly and a small quantity of Video Teller Machine (VTM) is launched into the market.



In 2007-2012, the purchase volume of Cash Recycling System (CRS) in China rises from 12,000 sets to 61,000 sets at the CAGR of 38.4%, and its share in the ATM purchase volume climbed from 35.5% to 60.6%. Since China Guangfa Bank (CGB) launched the first set of VTM in July 2012, Bank of Communications, Bank of China, China Guangfa Bank, China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd., China Everbright Bank and other banks have rolled out VTM in the market in small scale.



Third, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications are still major ATM clients.



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In 2012, state-owned commercial banks, joint-stock banks, Postal Savings Bank of China, urban commercial banks, agricultural commercial banks and other financial institutions bought 100,700 ATMs cumulatively, up 34.63% from a year earlier. State-owned commercial banks -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications were still major ATM purchasers and introduced 64,500 of ATMs totally, equivalent to 64.05% of the total annual ATM purchase volume, close to 62.27% in 2011. By virtue of scale advantages, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications still acted as the largest clients in the ATM market.



Fourth, China’s ATM CR5 market concentration degree declines.



In 2012, GRG, Hitachi, Yihua, Diebod and NCR ranked the top five in the Chinese market by ATM sales volume, with the total market share of 72.5%, lower than 78.1% in 2010.



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1 Overview of ATM

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Operating Mode

1.3.1 Operation Mode of Foreign ATM Markets

1.3.2 Operation Mode of Chinese ATM Market



2 Global ATM Market

2.1 Market Size

2.1.1 Quantity of ATM

2.1.2 ATM Installation Rate

2.2 Competition Pattern

2.2.1 Regional Competition

2.2.2 Corporate Competition

2.3 Development Outlook



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