China Automatic Teller Machine Industry Report and Technology Analysis 2013 - 2016: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Worldwide Business Survey: China Automatic Teller Machine Industry Report, 2013 - 2016 : Now at Market-Research-Reports.biz



In 2013, Chinese ATM market characterizes the followings:



By H1 2013, 465,600 sets of ATM had been included in China UnionPay, exceeding the United States (445,000 sets) to rank first in the world. However, by the quantity of ATM per million of persons, China (307 sets, 2012-year) still lagged behind western Europe (786 sets, 2012) and the United States (1,376 sets, 2012).



Second, the purchase volume of Cash Recycling System (CRS) jumps quickly and a small quantity of Video Teller Machine (VTM) is launched into the market.



In 2007-2012, the purchase volume of Cash Recycling System (CRS) in China rises from 12,000 sets to 61,000 sets at the CAGR of 38.4%, and its share in the ATM purchase volume climbed from 35.5% to 60.6%. Since China Guangfa Bank (CGB) launched the first set of VTM in July 2012, Bank of Communications, Bank of China, China Guangfa Bank, China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd., China Everbright Bank and other banks have rolled out VTM in the market in small scale.



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Fourth, China’s ATM CR5 market concentration degree declines.



In 2012, GRG, Hitachi, Yihua, Diebod and NCR ranked the top five in the Chinese market by ATM sales volume, with the total market share of 72.5%, lower than 78.1% in 2010.



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Table of contents

1 Overview of ATM

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Operating Mode

1.3.1 Operation Mode of Foreign ATM Markets

1.3.2 Operation Mode of Chinese ATM Market



2 Global ATM Market

2.1 Market Size

2.1.1 Quantity of ATM

2.1.2 ATM Installation Rate

2.2 Competition Pattern

2.2.1 Regional Competition

2.2.2 Corporate Competition

2.3 Development Outlook



3 Chinese ATM Market

3.1 Status Quo

3.2 Market Size

3.2.1 Quantity of ATM

3.2.2 ATM Installation Rate

3.2.3 ATM Purchase Volume of Banks



4 Bank Card Business in China

4.1 Number of Issued Bank Cards

4.2 Bank Card Transactions

4.3 Financial IC Cards

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Development Course

4.3.3 Market Size



5 Major ATM Clients in China

5.1 Agricultural Bank of China

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Number of Issued Bank Cards



6 Major Global ATM Manufacturers

6.1 NCR

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operating Performance

7 Major Chinese ATM Manufacturers

7.1 GRG Banking

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operating Performance

7.1.3 Revenue Structure

7.1.4 Gross Margin



8 Summary and Forecast

8.1 Global and Chinese ATM Market Size

8.1.1 Quantity of ATM

8.1.2 ATM Installation Rate

8.2 Chinese ATM Market Segments



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